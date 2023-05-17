The Beresford Arms in Whalton is an integral part of the local community.

Ross Hobson, who owns the Beresford Arms at Whalton, near Morpeth, explained that the coronavirus pandemic and the cost of living crisis had severely impacted his business.

Mr Hobson had submitted plans to partly convert the pub to form three guest bedrooms, with the pub itself being retained on a smaller scale. On Monday, the application was put to members of the Castle Morpeth Local Area Council.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Hobson said: “Hospitality has been very hard hit by Covid and the financial crisis. We have weathered the storm and can see a way forward to develop the business and bring more people to south Northumberland.

“This plan will double business revenue.”

The plans followed a previous application that would have seen part of the pub converted into two homes. The proposals were recommended for approval by council planners, and members of the committee were also supportive.

Coun Lyle Darwin, who is the local ward councillor, said: “It (Whalton) is a gem of Northumberland, a very nice and the pub is a natural attraction.”

Coun Mary Murphy added: “We have to move heaven and earth to support our businesses. It’s wonderful to see our pubs doing everything they can to survive.

“There is nothing worse than going through a village that doesn’t have a pub.”

Despite this, there was an objection from the council’s conservation officer, who feared the changes would cause harm to the Whalton conservation area.

Coun Richard Dodd disputed this, and said more harm would be done if the pub had to close.

He said added: “Villages without pubs aren’t very popular. The owners have put a lot into the pub.

“A lot of conservation areas were put in because people thought it was the best thing since sliced bread, to stop people building a house.

“It is hard enough opening a pub these days. I’m quite happy to support this – harm is when a pub closes for good and never opens again, and the amenity to local people is gone.”

Coun David Towns agreed, and said the closure of the pub would be an “absolute disaster”.

