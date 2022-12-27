Imogen Roth opened Healthy Prep Kitchen in Newgate Street four years ago. The Covid-19 pandemic meant she could not keep it going, but she kept the unit and turned it into a successful zero waste shop called Eco Morpeth.

The opportunity then came up to move into a prime spot, the unit that was formerly a Boots store and pharmacy, and the bigger premises meant she could run a zero waste shop and a café together.

Called The Market Place, it opened at the end of June this year and the 29-year-old – who has a son, Theo, born in September 2020 – is delighted with how the first six months has gone.

The Market Place owner Imogen Roth (right) and supervisor Kate Bartlett.

She said: “We had an amazing start during the summer months, which I was expecting because I thought people would be curious to have a look at what we were offering.

“I thought we may have had a drop-off after that, but the number of customers held steady during the autumn and into the first part of the winter.

“There has been positive feedback from customers old and new. The café is more of the profit maker due to our location, but there has been a decent amount of support for the eco shop side as well.

“It was a scary transition to the new premises, but thankfully it has paid off so far and hopefully we will continue to grow.

“As well as all those who have supported us, I have to thank my core team of staff and it was nice to celebrate what we’ve achieved so far on a Christmas staff night out.”

The Market Place has hosted successful wreath-making sessions and pop-up shops, and networking events are set to take place there in January and February.

