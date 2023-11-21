A Berwick business has announced that it has closed its doors for the last time.

Although it had some very good trading periods since opening on Marygate in March 2021, a “range of factors” has meant that Mr C’s Ice Cream Parlour could no longer continue.

Owner Mike Chitty made the announcement last Thursday on the parlour’s Facebook page.

Speaking to the Gazette this week, he said: “A huge thank you to everyone who came through the doors since we opened.

Mr C's Ice Cream Parlour pictured by Google in June this year (2023).

“I really enjoyed running the business here, with help from a great group of staff, but I had no choice but to close the parlour. It was not one specific thing, it was a range of factors.

“We actually had two fantastic summers for trading, but the winter periods were a real struggle. Although using local suppliers helped with ice cream sales, with great support in particular from Giacopazzi's in Eyemouth, we had to add hot food to keep us going during those winters.

“The cost of living crisis meant people had less money to spend and our sales took a hit, whilst at the same time our costs for things like utility bills increased significantly.

“The weather this summer has not been so good and we didn’t do quite as well as the summers in 2021 and 2022. Another factor was some big shops in Berwick town centre moving to retail parks.

“So adding all that up and with another winter ahead, although I’m devastated to close, it has reached the point where we can’t continue.