More than £9,000 has been raised by St George’s Dragons Bowling Club for urgent repairs after a plethora of donations to its online Crowdfunding page and a successful 12-hour fancy dress bowlathon.

Achieving its target meant that it activated 30 per cent matched funding from Sport England.

The club, located off Whorral Bank within walking distance of St George’s Hospital, had been on the back foot for the past few years financially after Storm Arwen damage in 2021 as further bad weather since meant the committee in charge of key decisions had to focus on keeping things intact at the premises as best as possible.

Participants in the 12-hour fancy dress bowlathon.

But the addition of the recent winter storms has meant the damage is now very significant as water has managed to make its way in through the roof in a number of places.

St George’s Dragons said in its Crowdfunder that it needed to quickly repair the roof and external structure of the building or it would be in real danger of not being able to take part in the 2024 season.

The recent bowlathon at West Denton Indoor Bowls Club added to the online donations. The special guest was Commonwealth Games gold medallist (for Scotland) Rosemary Lenton.

Club secretary Neil Aitchison said: “The support has been overwhelming – we are so delighted with the phenomenal response to the Crowdfunder as it means we can get on with the repairs that are required so we can say our premises are safe to be used during the upcoming season.

“We’re so grateful to the Crowfunding page’s 153 supporters The donations came from friends, family, other well-wishers and bowling clubs far and wide.

“The fancy dress bowlathon was a long and tiring day, but it was fun and worthwhile and we would like to thank West Denton Indoor Bowls Club and Rosemary for taking the time to come along and support the day.

“The works will include a full roof replacement and making sure everything is secure and watertight, and any excess funds will go towards plasterboard fitting, insulation and new carpets.