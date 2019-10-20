Over one hundred homes left without electricity after power cut in Northumberland
Teams from Northern Powergrid are working on a power cut affecting around 110 homes in Northumberland.
Homes and business in the NE61 postcode area of Northumberland have been affected. This area includes Morpeth, Ashington, Ellington, Earsdon, Stobhill, Hepscott and Fair Moor.
The problem was first reported at around 7.30am on Sunday, October 20 and is believed to be caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment.
It is estimated that electricity will be restored by 4pm on Sunday, October 20.
Information on the Northern Powergrid’s website said: “The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the electricity cable that serves your area.
“Our team are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible.”
To report a power cut in your area you can call the Northern Powergrid 24-hour national helpline on 105.