Outstanding Ofsted rating delight for Darras Hall Primary School
As well as the pupils and staff, Darras Hall Primary School headteacher Victoria Parr thanked governors and colleagues at the Pele Trust – which the school is part of – for their contributions following the publication of the report this week.
It received the highest rating, Outstanding, as the inspectors who visited on November 14 and 15 were very impressed with a number of aspects including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, and leadership and management.
The school was also praised for providing pupils with a wide range of opportunities to develop their talents and interests.
Ms Parr said: “Our whole school community is absolutely delighted with the inspection outcome.
“During recent years, the school has successfully navigated a series of significant changes – an age range reorganisation from first to primary, the move to a brand new school building and the formation of a multi-academy trust.
“I am delighted that our commitment to ensuring our pupils receive a first rate school experience has been recognised with an Outstanding judgement.
“Our pupils’ thirst for learning, care for one another and exemplary behaviour is highlighted in the report. They are thoroughly deserving of this recognition.
“I am hugely proud of what we have achieved, together with the support of governors and Pele Trust colleagues. It is a privilege to work with such talented and committed individuals within our school community and I am thankful for the contribution that each of them has made to our school.
“Darras Hall is not a school that stands still; we will continue to grow, develop and ensure that our pupils are well equipped to thrive in their ever-changing world.”
The Ofsted report includes the following: ‘Pupils enjoy their learning. They are eager to contribute to discussion and debate.
‘Pupils produce work of a high quality. They achieve exceptionally well.
‘The school’s provision for pupils’ personal development is exceptional. Central to the school’s approach is a set of values that underpins school life.
‘Staff teach pupils how to be responsible and resilient and how to show respect to others. Pupils learn about relationships and equality and diversity in an age-appropriate way.’