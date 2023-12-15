A Ponteland school has said its top class Ofsted grade is due to a team effort.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As well as the pupils and staff, Darras Hall Primary School headteacher Victoria Parr thanked governors and colleagues at the Pele Trust – which the school is part of – for their contributions following the publication of the report this week.

It received the highest rating, Outstanding, as the inspectors who visited on November 14 and 15 were very impressed with a number of aspects including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, and leadership and management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school was also praised for providing pupils with a wide range of opportunities to develop their talents and interests.

Darras Hall Primary School has received the highest rating, Outstanding, from Ofsted.

Ms Parr said: “Our whole school community is absolutely delighted with the inspection outcome.

“During recent years, the school has successfully navigated a series of significant changes – an age range reorganisation from first to primary, the move to a brand new school building and the formation of a multi-academy trust.

“I am delighted that our commitment to ensuring our pupils receive a first rate school experience has been recognised with an Outstanding judgement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our pupils’ thirst for learning, care for one another and exemplary behaviour is highlighted in the report. They are thoroughly deserving of this recognition.

“I am hugely proud of what we have achieved, together with the support of governors and Pele Trust colleagues. It is a privilege to work with such talented and committed individuals within our school community and I am thankful for the contribution that each of them has made to our school.

“Darras Hall is not a school that stands still; we will continue to grow, develop and ensure that our pupils are well equipped to thrive in their ever-changing world.”

The Ofsted report includes the following: ‘Pupils enjoy their learning. They are eager to contribute to discussion and debate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Pupils produce work of a high quality. They achieve exceptionally well.

‘The school’s provision for pupils’ personal development is exceptional. Central to the school’s approach is a set of values that underpins school life.