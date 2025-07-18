There has been plenty to celebrate in the final stages of the summer term at The Grove School in Berwick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school has maintained its Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ status for the third time in a row following an inspection in May.

In addition, it has celebrated the completion of an extension to the school hall and a new hygiene room and toilet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These new spaces will make a huge difference to the pupils and has been self-funded through the school’s budget.

The school has maintained its Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ status for the third time in a row.

The inspectors noted that ‘pupils at The Grove School receive the highest care and education’ and ‘warm trusting relationships between staff and pupils are part of this success’.

They also commented that ‘this is a school where excellence is built into all that it does’. The inspectors stated that they were unable to think of any areas of development due to the level that the school has achieved and offers daily to its pupils.

Meanwhile, the school was joined by pupils, families, governors, staff and members of the community to celebrate the new facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berwick Mayor John Robertson said a few words and everyone enjoyed tray bakes made by Oak Class pupils.

The Grove School headteacher Penny Derries said: “This building work has been completed by local tradesmen, who have done an amazing job.

“So thanks go to RJ Eden and Sons, Craig Mitchell plumbing, Iain Grieve decorator, CF Inkpen and Sons, Andy Anderson and Kevin Johnston. We were also supported by Kevin White, architect, and Lee Anderson, Northumberland County Council senior architectural technician.

“In addition, the pride that the team feel having achieved our Outstanding Ofsted status again is immense.”