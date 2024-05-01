The fifth episode of Our Dream Farm with Matt Baker will be aired this Saturday, May 4, at 8pm.

The well-known presenter has an advisory role to the prospective tenants and provides a helping hand sometimes.

All of the applicants selected for the programme are hoping to be the one chosen to be offered a 10-year lease for 340 acres of grassland, woods, wetland and a fully refurbished, four-bedroom traditional farmhouse at Wallington from landlords the National Trust.

The show gives them the opportunity to demonstrate that they have what it takes as they get to work on the farm for a few weeks.

In the episode being aired on Saturday, the applicants who remain head to a livestock auction mart in Hexham.

They are tasked with purchasing cattle for a buyer who can’t be there. Some of them have never bought livestock before, while others are regulars at marts, so will they all be able to meet the specific criteria they have been given and buy within budget?

The National Trust has ambitious conservation plans, which they want the successful tenant to actively engage with. So, back on the farm, the applicants work with Wallington’s team of rangers in creating new wildlife habitats by planting hedgerows and restoring areas of wetland.

Matt said: “Growing up in the farming community, tenant farming is something that I’ve wanted to shine a light on for a long time.”

