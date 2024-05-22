Our Dream Farm with Matt Baker: Change of day for final episode of Channel 4 series filmed at Wallington
The final episode of the ‘Our Dream Farm with Matt Baker’ series filmed at Wallington will be aired this Sunday, May 26, at 4.55pm. The other episodes had been aired on a Saturday.
The well-known presenter has an advisory role to the prospective tenants and provides a helping hand sometimes.
All of the applicants selected for the programme were hoping to be the one chosen to be offered a 10-year lease for 340 acres of grassland, woods, wetland and a fully refurbished, four-bedroom traditional farmhouse at Wallington from landlords the National Trust.
The show gives them the opportunity to demonstrate that they have what it takes as they get to work on the farm for a few weeks.
Three applicants remain at this stage of the series. Deciding who will be awarded the tenancy is Wallington’s general manager Sally Richards and Giles Hunt, the land and estates director for the National Trust.
The synopsis for the episode on Sunday includes the following: “There’s still plenty of work to do on the farm – including keeping the animals fed, watered and happy. With the remaining ewes lambing at last, it’s not an easy task.
“Choosing a tenant that’s able to mix with the local community is very important to the National Trust. With an event planned at Cambo Village Hall, it’s the perfect opportunity for the applicants to show that they are the perfect all rounder. What will the locals make of them?
“Then it’s crunch time as the applicants head to the House at Wallington to each pitch their final vision for the farm. Following these meetings, Sally and Giles will decide which one of the applicants secure this life changing 10-year tenancy and receive the keys to their dream farm.”
Before the series started, Matt said that he felt it was important to “shine a light” on tenant farming.
He added: “I wasn't involved in the selection process, but I was involved in helping the applicants to be seen in their best way, I suppose.”
