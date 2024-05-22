Our Dream Farm with Matt Baker: Change of day for final episode of Channel 4 series filmed at Wallington

By Andrew Coulson
Published 22nd May 2024, 14:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A Channel 4 TV show to find a tenant for a farm at a historic Northumberland estate reaches its conclusion this weekend.

The final episode of the ‘Our Dream Farm with Matt Baker’ series filmed at Wallington will be aired this Sunday, May 26, at 4.55pm. The other episodes had been aired on a Saturday.

The well-known presenter has an advisory role to the prospective tenants and provides a helping hand sometimes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All of the applicants selected for the programme were hoping to be the one chosen to be offered a 10-year lease for 340 acres of grassland, woods, wetland and a fully refurbished, four-bedroom traditional farmhouse at Wallington from landlords the National Trust.

A picture from the final episode in the series. Picture by Big Circus Media.A picture from the final episode in the series. Picture by Big Circus Media.
A picture from the final episode in the series. Picture by Big Circus Media.

The show gives them the opportunity to demonstrate that they have what it takes as they get to work on the farm for a few weeks.

Three applicants remain at this stage of the series. Deciding who will be awarded the tenancy is Wallington’s general manager Sally Richards and Giles Hunt, the land and estates director for the National Trust.

The synopsis for the episode on Sunday includes the following: “There’s still plenty of work to do on the farm – including keeping the animals fed, watered and happy. With the remaining ewes lambing at last, it’s not an easy task.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Choosing a tenant that’s able to mix with the local community is very important to the National Trust. With an event planned at Cambo Village Hall, it’s the perfect opportunity for the applicants to show that they are the perfect all rounder. What will the locals make of them?

A picture from the final episode in the series. Picture by Big Circus Media.A picture from the final episode in the series. Picture by Big Circus Media.
A picture from the final episode in the series. Picture by Big Circus Media.

“Then it’s crunch time as the applicants head to the House at Wallington to each pitch their final vision for the farm. Following these meetings, Sally and Giles will decide which one of the applicants secure this life changing 10-year tenancy and receive the keys to their dream farm.”

Before the series started, Matt said that he felt it was important to “shine a light” on tenant farming.

He added: “I wasn't involved in the selection process, but I was involved in helping the applicants to be seen in their best way, I suppose.”

Related topics:Channel 4Northumberland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.