News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Original features from the Titanic's sister ship - also found in Alnwick hotel - fetch whopping price at auction

Original features from the RMS Olympic, sister ship of the Titanic, have sold at auction for a whopping £42,650.
By Ian Smith
Published 15th Dec 2023, 13:18 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 13:18 GMT
Light fittings from RMS Olympic.Light fittings from RMS Olympic.
Light fittings from RMS Olympic.

Three of its original lights went under the hammer at Anderson & Garland Auctioneers in Newcastle.

They were sold after a battle between a bidder in the room and another on the telephone from Holland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An example of the ship’s luxury can be seen in The White Swan Hotel, Alnwick where the Olympic function suite comprises panelling, mirrors, ceiling lights and a stain glass window from the liner’s interior.

Related topics:AlnwickNewcastleHolland