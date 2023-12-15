Original features from the Titanic's sister ship - also found in Alnwick hotel - fetch whopping price at auction
Original features from the RMS Olympic, sister ship of the Titanic, have sold at auction for a whopping £42,650.
Three of its original lights went under the hammer at Anderson & Garland Auctioneers in Newcastle.
They were sold after a battle between a bidder in the room and another on the telephone from Holland.
An example of the ship’s luxury can be seen in The White Swan Hotel, Alnwick where the Olympic function suite comprises panelling, mirrors, ceiling lights and a stain glass window from the liner’s interior.