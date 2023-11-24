Original features from the RMS Olympic, sister ship of the Titanic, up for auction
As the lead ship of the White Star Line’s fleet, its voyages included transporting troops during WWI, before returning to its original role as a luxury ocean liner post war.
After it was decommissioned at Jarrow in 1935, many of its fixtures and fittings were sold in a dockside sale and went into private collections.
An example of this can be seen in The White Swan Hotel, Alnwick where the Olympic function suite comprises panelling, mirrors, ceiling lights and a stain glass window from the luxurious Olympics interior.
Hotelier Algenon Smart successfully bid on the features, nearly identical to the Titanic’s dining room attributes (they were both designed and fitted by the same team of craftsmen at nearly the same time), and installed them on Bondgate Within where they’ve remained since.
The opportunity has arisen to own a piece of this iconic ship’s history.
Featuring as part of the Christmas Country House & Fine Interiors Auction at Anderson & Garland Auctioneers, Newcastle, are three of the original light fittings.
A fine brass five branch ceiling light fitting, of scrolling form with cut glass 'acorn' shades, is expected to fetch between £1,000 and £1,500.
Another pair of brass three branch ceiling light fittings are expected to fetch between £800 and £1,200.
They were purchased in 2004 from the auction of a paint company in Haltwhistle.
Interested buyers can view the full auction catalogue online or at the public viewing this weekend.
The auction sale is on Friday, December 1 at 10am.