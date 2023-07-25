News you can trust since 1854
Organisers pleased with turnout at new Charities Fair in Berwick

Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council and Berwick Chamber of Trade have hailed the Charities Fair, which took place in Berwick Town Hall on Saturday, a success.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 25th Jul 2023, 10:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 10:28 BST

A total of 18 organisations were represented and there was a steady stream of visitors.

The organisers are looking at the event becoming an annual affair, reaching out to a wider group of good causes.

Phil Crowcroft, Chamber of Trade vice chairman, said: “Much of the value of the day was realised through sharing knowledge on the different good causes supported – ranging from health, environment and community through to friendship and social support.

“I particularly enjoyed being taught how to play backgammon by the U3A team and also how to stay safe on the beach and in the sea by RNLI.

“I was impressed by the wildlife orientated stands, with swans featuring strongly as you would expect in Berwick, through to local public gardening groups.”

