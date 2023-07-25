A total of 18 organisations were represented and there was a steady stream of visitors.

The organisers are looking at the event becoming an annual affair, reaching out to a wider group of good causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Crowcroft, Chamber of Trade vice chairman, said: “Much of the value of the day was realised through sharing knowledge on the different good causes supported – ranging from health, environment and community through to friendship and social support.

A total of 18 organisations were represented and there was a steady stream of visitors.

“I particularly enjoyed being taught how to play backgammon by the U3A team and also how to stay safe on the beach and in the sea by RNLI.