The ‘Let Women Speak’ global movement went ahead with its event on Sunday at the Emily Wilding Davison statue in Carlisle Park, Morpeth.

The event also attracted protesters who were wearing masks and waving flags. One of the placards made their position clear, stating: ‘Transwomen are women’.

A group of police officers stood in place to separate the two groups.

The Let Women Speak North East Locals group, who organised the event in Morpeth on behalf of Let Women Speak, said they were pleased with the turnout.