Organisers announce that Ponteland Wheelbarrow Race 2026 has been cancelled

A popular annual event will not take place on New Year’s Day 2026, it has been announced.

The Ponteland Wheelbarrow Race organisers have said it is with regret that the next staging of the sporting and charity tradition has been cancelled.

In common with many other similar events, they are having to comply with today’s increased health and safety requirements. However, their statement recognises the importance of the event and they are investigating various measures to allow the event to take place in future years.

This long-running event has been a popular feature of New Year’s Day celebrations in the village, with many people taking part and spectating.

Participants at a previous Ponteland Wheelbarrow Race event.

A spokesperson for the organising team said: “We have concluded that the increased and necessary organisational and health and safety challenges cannot be overcome in the time available before race day.

“We will do our utmost to overcome the challenges that we are currently facing and hope to provide the village with its traditional race in 2027.

“There is documentation stating that the origins of this event date back to the 14th Century.”

The races see participants follow a circular course that starts and ends at The Blackbird pub.