Organisation receives last of 1,700 Easter eggs donated to good causes

Mel Bramley, outreach and engagement officer with Healthwatch Newcastle, with the Easter eggs.

The last 35 were allocated to Healthwatch Newcastle, who in turn passed them on to another deserving organisation.

The collection was led by The Good Egg Partnership, made up of community radio station Radio Northumberland, Bedlington charity Leading Link and Lodge Temperance from Northumberland Freemasons.

Mel Bramley, outreach and engagement officer with Healthwatch Newcastle, arranged for the eggs to be distributed by St Vincent’s, a community centre and venue run by the St Vincent de Paul Society for the people of Newcastle.

They run the newly refurbished Vinnie's café, a weekly drop-in free lunch service where local homeless population are fed on a pay-as-you-please basis.

Karen Goldfinch, from Radio Northumberland, said: “We know that Mel’s important role is to reach out into the community to engage with people from all backgrounds to ensure that their views on health and social care are heard so that improvements can be made for all.”

The Good Egg Partnership has distributed Easter eggs to special schools, food banks, care homes, veterans’ charities and youth centres and other good causes across Northumberland, North Tyneside, Newcastle, and Durham.

Karen added: “It’s been a cracking Easter with around 1,725 eggs distributed to 37 good causes.

"We’d like to thank the 19 individuals, businesses, lodges, supermarkets and others who have donated cash or eggs to help us put so many smiles on so many people’s faces this Easter.