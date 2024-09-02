Orbital, Tom Walker, The Vaccines and De La Soul provided the headline names at Beal Farm but with more than 200 artists across nine stages there was something for everyone.

North East favourites Lindisfarne went down a storm and Britain’s Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy headlined the comedy segment to a rapturous reception.

Outside of the music, ‘Pilgrims’ enjoyed a whole host of wellness activities in the fine weather including yoga, gong baths and even an on site sauna to get them set up to party long into the night.

Organisers posted: “We just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who makes this event possible.

“Thank you all our amazing volunteers who really are the soul of the weekend, thank you to the amazing production and stage teams who make everything run like clockwork, the amazing artists, acts, bands and performers who absolutely smashed it; all the car parking team and cleaning teams, the bar staff and traders, thank you to all the site crew and accreditation teams, artist liaison, security and stewards, media team and everyone else behind the scenes and on the ground who absolutely smashed it!

“But most of all the biggest thank you goes out to you! Our wonderful pilgrims who support us year on year and seeing you have the best time makes everything worth it. We hope you enjoyed it as much as we did!

“Lindisfarne Festival is a real labour of love and this weekend couldn’t have been more perfect if we tried, the weather, the team, the people, everything was just beautiful and we are all on such a high!”

