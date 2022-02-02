Opportunity to watch screenings as part of new film project for young people

A still from ‘BEATS’, which is the first film of the SCREENTIME initiative in Berwick.

The SCREENTIME initiative is inviting young people aged 18 to 30 to gain first-hand experience in programming cinema and producing screenings for an audience.

In autumn 2021, the group of young programmers attended workshops with experienced industry professionals and were introduced to key concepts of exhibition, licensing, marketing and audience development.

Through this process, they have curated a series of five screenings that centre around the joy and challenges of community gathering and collective identities, and referencing the communal experience of lockdown.

SCREENTIME takes place over five consecutive Thursdays at The Radio Rooms in Tweedmouth and kicks off with the film ‘BEATS’ on Thursday, February 10 from 7pm.

As the police are clamping down on illegal raves, the film follows two friends – Johnno and Spanner – in a story of friendship, class and rave culture.

Chloë Smith, communities programme co-ordinator, said: “Berwick Young Programmers is a new scheme for the festival.

“We’re constantly thinking about how we can engage with younger participants and audiences, and this is the start of that work.

“We really hope that the SCREENTIME programme will attract a young audience.”

The 2021/22 cohort of Berwick Young Programmers is Chloe Charlton, George Cochrane, Camille Relet and Ilinca Vanau who will be joining members of the festival team at the screenings to introduce the work.

George said: “I've always been a regular cinema-goer, but never thought much about how films actually reach the screen.

“SCREENTIME has filled me in and given me first-hand experience of exhibiting films myself. I hope audiences enjoy what we’ve put together.”

Tickets for the screenings are available on the door and are pay what you can.

Check out the full line-up of films at bfmaf.org along with the Covid-19 safety measures that will be in place during all screenings.