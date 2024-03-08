Opportunity to tell your story about living in a coastal area as part of company's link-up with the RNLI at two Northumberland venues
Residents in or near the locations are being encouraged to tell their story and what they say will be archived and kept for posterity.
The recordings will be used to help the writers give a true voice to the characters in the theatre company’s future production Facing The Waves, which is being produced in partnership with the RNLI to help celebrate its 200th anniversary.
The interviews take 10 to 15 minutes on average and people can turn just up on the day during the time period.
The locations across the North East include East Bedlington Community Centre, Station Road, on Tuesday, March 19 from 10.30am to 3.30pm and The Lindisfarne Centre in Alnwick, Lindisfarne Road, on Wednesday, March 20 from 10.30am to 3.30pm.