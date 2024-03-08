It is being produced in partnership with the RNLI to help celebrate its 200th anniversary.

Residents in or near the locations are being encouraged to tell their story and what they say will be archived and kept for posterity.

The recordings will be used to help the writers give a true voice to the characters in the theatre company’s future production Facing The Waves, which is being produced in partnership with the RNLI to help celebrate its 200th anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The interviews take 10 to 15 minutes on average and people can turn just up on the day during the time period.