Morpeth Rotary Club has joined others across the country in organising a campaign to help keep people in need warm this winter.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 13:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 13:31 BST
The locations to drop off coats include Morpeth Sports and Leisure Centre. Picture by Michael Gant.The locations to drop off coats include Morpeth Sports and Leisure Centre. Picture by Michael Gant.
There are locations across the town where people can hand in coats they no longer use that will make a real difference to the homeless and vulnerable.

Boxes for donations will be in place at County Hall, Comrades Club (Market Place), The Health Hut (Kirkhill), Barnabas (Wellwood House), Rickard Chartered Surveyors and Estate Agents (Newgate Street), Dobbies Garden Centre, David Auld (Newgate Street) and Morpeth Sports and Leisure Centre between October 9 and November 15.

Rhona Dunn of Morpeth Rotary said: “We will also be running a market stall for three weeks, with the first one starting on October 11 at Morpeth Market Place from 10am to 1pm.

“Coats needed for Males and females, children and babies.

“We will be looking at local charities such as The Salvation Army or The People’s Kitchen, and others, if we get a good number.”

