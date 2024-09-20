Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Morpeth shopping centre is planning ahead for the festive period and this year there is an opportunity for local businesses and organisations to get involved.

Nothing says Christmas like the stunning gallery display, twinkling lights through the piazza and Sanderson Arcade’s beautiful, illuminated angel wings – with the fabulous festive tree as the centrepiece.

This year the Arcade celebrates its 15th birthday and it is offering the opportunity for local businesses to raise their profile by sponsoring special oversized Christmas baubles that will decorate the tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Businesses and organisations can have their name and logo on their very own festive bauble.

Lottie Thompson in the piazza area at Sanderson Arcade.

Members of the Sanderson Arcade team are also planning some special events for Christmas and to celebrate the milestone birthday, which falls in November.

Centre manager Lottie Thompson said: “Christmas is always a special time at the Arcade, but it’s going to be really lovely this year as we celebrate 15 years of Sanderson Arcade as well.

“We’re working on some exciting plans for our customers to get involved in those celebrations – so please watch this space!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sanderson Arcade opened to shoppers in November 2009 when Dame Joanna Lumley cut the ribbon on the Bridge Street entrance. Since then, the centre has grown and evolved and it has attracted a host of new retailers to the town – the latest being Oliver Bonas and The White Company.

Any local businesses and organisations interested in sponsoring an Arcade bauble for 2024 should contact Lottie via email – [email protected]