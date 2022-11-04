H&H Land & Estates has described the chance to buy Throphill Farm near Mitford as “a very rare opportunity”.

It is for sale as a whole or in two lots at a guide price of £2.95million for the whole, with Lot 1 guided at £1,6million and Lot 2 guided at £1,35million.

Lot 1 consists of approximately 174.85 acres of land and a range of agricultural buildings. Lot 2 consists of approximately 143.16 acres of land, including the site for the development of a three-bedroom dwelling, with agricultural building, and single bank fishing rights on a 1.6km stretch of the River Wansbeck.

Throphill Farm.

Robert Jauneika, associate and chartered surveyor at H&H Land & Estates, said: “This is a very rare opportunity to acquire a prime, multi-faceted, piece of the Northumberland countryside and as such we expect there to be a high level of interest.

“In recent times there has been a limited amount of land and farms coming forward to the market, whilst demand has remained strong. For those looking for a farm with high quality land, potential for further development and plentiful sporting opportunities, this farm ticks all the boxes.

“Altogether, this really is a tremendous, all-encompassing and considerable agricultural unit.”

The land primarily comprises good quality arable cropping, mowing and grazing land, with some woodland areas.

It includes a range of modern agricultural buildings, all currently used for livestock housing, and there is planning consent in place for both a new three-bed dwelling and an additional agricultural building, in the centre of the holding.

At the moment, there are approximately 183 acres of land down to arable cropping, with 102 acres of grassland, and the remainder forming areas of woodland, pond and steading/tracks etc.

The mixed woodland, in the region of 28 acres, is a combination of standing trees and recently felled areas – much of which has been restocked with Sitka Spruce.

Full details on the farm can be found online at www.hhlandestates.co.uk

