Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Join members of Berwick Film & Media Arts Festival (BFMAF) and Berwick RNLI teams this Sunday (August 4).

The BFMAF personnel will be at a market stand on Berwick Quayside as part of the Berwick Bridge 400 celebrations from 10am to 4pm.

Its portable film library offers a variety of films on touch screens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A BFMAF spokesperson said: “We have archival film collections curated by BFMAF – featuring films related to Berwick's historic infrastructure and our 2018 commission ‘Enceindre’, directed by Luke Fowler.

Picture by Amelia Read from this year's Berwick Film and Media Arts Festival.

“Eincendre is a study in film and sound of two 16th Century fortified cities: Berwick in the North East of England and Pamplona in the Navarre region of the North of Spain. It was a 2018 Festival commission and first collaboration between artist-filmmaker Luke Fowler and sound recordist Chris Watson.

“Commissioned by Berwick Film & Media Arts Festival, it was supported by LUMA Foundation, OUTSET Scotland and Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council.

“The Burr is a film library showcasing stories from in and around Berwick. It explores the town’s past, present and future. Residents and visitors can browse and watch films on demand. If you’re unsure what to watch, our staff will help you find something interesting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The library is an on-going project and will appear in community spaces in Berwick throughout the year, hosting The Burr of Berwick events.

“We hope the library sparks conversations and inspires new ideas. Maybe you know something about Berwick that we don’t!”

Meanwhile, also on Sunday, Berwick-upon-Tweed lifeboat station will be holding its Fete Day between noon and 4pm.

This year, 2024, marks 200 years since the foundation of the RNLI, which is a remarkable milestone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the lifeboat station there will be the opportunity to meet the crew who volunteer to save lives at sea, 365-days-a-year, no matter the weather.

The RNLI's mascot Stormy Stan will be the special guest and people can have their photograph taken with him.

The Lifeboat Fundraising Committee has been busy so there will be lots of stalls and activities.

The event promises to be a fun packed family day out with demonstrations from Berwick-upon-Tweed crew on the D class lifeboat and the Atlantic 85 lifeboat, along with (depending on operational requirements) visiting lifeboat station crew from Eyemouth and Seahouses on their Shannon class lifeboats.