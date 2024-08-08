Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A drop-in session relating to the new Berwick Community Hospital is taking place tomorrow (Friday) between 11am and 4pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents and stakeholders are invited to find out more about the progress of the construction of the new hospital and the patient services it will offer.

The session is being held at the William Elder Building, 56-58 Castlegate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marion Dickson, executive director of nursing, midwifery and allied health professionals at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The countdown is now on until the summer next year and I would like to thank everyone who has been involved so far, once again, for their commitment, effort and contribution.

A recent photo showing an aerial view of the new Berwick Community Hospital site.

“Our local communities can be assured that we are continually looking to see what appropriate additional services we can bring to our wonderful new hospital. We must ensure any new services are sustainable and that they can be delivered safely.”

She added: “I can’t wait to see our hospital building transform over the next few weeks and months.”