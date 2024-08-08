Opportunity to find out more about new Berwick Community Hospital's progress
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Residents and stakeholders are invited to find out more about the progress of the construction of the new hospital and the patient services it will offer.
The session is being held at the William Elder Building, 56-58 Castlegate.
Marion Dickson, executive director of nursing, midwifery and allied health professionals at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The countdown is now on until the summer next year and I would like to thank everyone who has been involved so far, once again, for their commitment, effort and contribution.
“Our local communities can be assured that we are continually looking to see what appropriate additional services we can bring to our wonderful new hospital. We must ensure any new services are sustainable and that they can be delivered safely.”
She added: “I can’t wait to see our hospital building transform over the next few weeks and months.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.