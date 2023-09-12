Opportunity to exercise for free with Active Northumberland on National Fitness Day
Booking is now open for a range of free swim, gym, and fitness classes on Wednesday, September 20 with something for everyone – regardless of age or fitness level.
Active Northumberland’s team of friendly and experienced staff will be on hand to offer help and support, and promote the message of the National Fitness Day 2023 campaign that being active is important for mental well-being as well as physical health.
One of the key events of the day will be at the new Morpeth Sports and Leisure Centre. Instructor Leona Petch from the Les Mills headquarters will be teaching some free fitness classes.
The taster sessions alongside the Active Northumberland fitness team will include Body Pump, Body Combat and Shapes.
Northumberland County councillor Jeff Watson, cabinet member for promoting healthy lives, said: “Whatever your age or activity levels, and regardless of whether you go to the leisure centres regularly or not, we would love you to come along and get involved on the day.”
Mark Warnes, chief executive of Active Northumberland, added: “National Fitness Day is encouraging people of all ages and abilities to recognise an active lifestyle has so many benefits for the mind as well as the body.”
Book your free swim, gym visit or fitness class online via the Active Northumberland app, or by calling 01670 620200, or at your local sports centre reception. All sessions are subject to availability.