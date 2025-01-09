Opportunity to donate your unwanted Christmas presents to Age UK shop in Morpeth
Winter can be one of the toughest and most challenging times of year and so the money that the charity gets, including through selling items at its shops, will go towards its vital services that help older people in need of support.
Tina Scott, manager at the Age UK shop in Morpeth, said: “It can be difficult to know what to do with gifts that will never be used, or that you don’t want.
“That’s why we’re asking local residents to donate them to our shop on Newgate Street. Whether it’s a board game you already have, or another jumper you may not need, every unwanted gift donated will make a huge difference to the lives of older people.”
When donating, people can make their donations worth an extra 25% for the charity by signing up to Gift Aid.
