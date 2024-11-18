Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Artist Matthew Rosier will be bringing his signature community-led installation artwork to Berwick when he transforms an historic site into a ‘living parade’.

Berwick Parade will utilise giant-scale projections on three walls of Berwick Barracks as members of the town’s diverse community march around the square in an immersive experience.

This spectacular view will be available and free to all between Friday, February 28 and Sunday, March 2 – with choreography that echoes the military and cultural heritage of the site and its peoples, the procession will include local residents of all ages walking, dancing, skipping, hiking, and wheeling as they wish.

The creative installation marks the first commission of The Living Barracks project, which aims to restore and renew the historic site that has played a pivotal role in the town’s social and cultural life for centuries.

Visualisation of Berwick Parade, courtesy of the artist.

Matthew will be supported by the Living Barracks Cultural Development Programme that invites artists for residencies to explore the site’s environment and benefit from the resources on offer, such as the Berwick Archive.

Berwick Parade has been commissioned by The Maltings (Berwick) Trust on behalf of Create Berwick, a five-year initiative supported by North East Combined Authority and Northumberland County Council that will bolster the town as a cultural destination through investment in arts, creative businesses and culture.

Matthew was chosen by a panel of representatives from The Maltings, English Heritage, The King’s Own Scottish Borderers, Berwick Record Office and Create Berwick.

James Lowther, head of visual arts at The Maltings said: “Matthew’s approach, working with community participants and film, is a perfect way for us to demonstrate that the local community in Berwick are at the heart of the Living Barracks development plans.

“We cannot wait to see the results of Matthew’s work in Berwick over the next months and showcased at the Barracks at the end of February.”

On Thursday, November 21, there will be information sessions at The Maltings where you will have the opportunity to meet Matthew and find out how you can be part of Berwick Parade. Pre-booking is required at www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/berwick-shines-information-sessions-berwick-parade

If you cannot attend, people can also find out more about getting involved in Berwick Parade by emailing [email protected]