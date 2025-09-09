Opportunity to ask questions about new rail timetable at customer roadshow event in Berwick

By Andrew Coulson
Published 9th Sep 2025, 15:35 BST
Berwick Railway Station.
Personnel from across the rail industry will be at Berwick Railway Station on Thursday (September 11) for a Timetable Customer Roadshow.

These events across the country have been created to raise awareness and inform passengers about upcoming changes to the East Coast Main Line timetable from December 2025.

There will be more TransPennine Express trains per day between the Newcastle, Morpeth, Alnmouth, Berwick, Reston, Dunbar, East Linton and Edinburgh Waverley stations, and more later trains on a evening, but there is a reduction in LNER services calling at Berwick Railway Station.

A LNER spokesperson said: “Colleagues will be sharing key information and will be on hand to answer questions between 7am and 7pm.

“The industry ‘pop up’ can be found on the station’s main concourse.”

