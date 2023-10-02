News you can trust since 1854
Opportunity for Little Scare-lings to get in the Halloween spirit at Dobbies’ Morpeth and Ponteland stores

Youngsters can enjoy a spook-tacular afternoon in the run-up to Halloween at Dobbies stores in Morpeth and Ponteland.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 14:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 14:32 BST
Dobbies Halloween activities. Picture by Fraser Band.Dobbies Halloween activities. Picture by Fraser Band.
Dobbies Halloween activities. Picture by Fraser Band.

There will be plenty to enjoy at the Little Scare-lings event – running at both stores between October 26 and 29 – which is aimed at children aged between three and 10.

They will be able to sink their fangs into some terrifying treats, followed by pumpkin-themed activities and games before choosing their own pumpkin from the miniature patch to take home and carve.

Once you have selected your date, you will be able to choose a meal option for you and the child you are taking with you, subject to availability.

For more information and to book, go to https://events.dobbies.com

Sarah Murray, who created this year’s Little Scare-lings, said: “We’re really excited about this year’s Halloween event in Morpeth and Ponteland and warmly welcome kids of all ages to get involved with our pumpkin extravaganza.”

