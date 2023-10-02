Dobbies Halloween activities. Picture by Fraser Band.

There will be plenty to enjoy at the Little Scare-lings event – running at both stores between October 26 and 29 – which is aimed at children aged between three and 10.

They will be able to sink their fangs into some terrifying treats, followed by pumpkin-themed activities and games before choosing their own pumpkin from the miniature patch to take home and carve.

Once you have selected your date, you will be able to choose a meal option for you and the child you are taking with you, subject to availability.

For more information and to book, go to https://events.dobbies.com