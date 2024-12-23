Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Just over two years since the town centre Post Office closed in Berwick, a new one has taken its place – and it is thriving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hadi Khan opened a new Post Office counter on December 13, operating from the former newsagent’s in Castlegate that he has re-opened as a Premier convenience store.

He said: “Customers are saying they are really happy to have this service in town, somewhere they can walk to, particularly people who don’t have cars, and it’s great that we could open in time for the Christmas rush.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People are also popping in for hot snacks and tea and coffee as well as other food and drinks. It’s been busy, to put it mildly!”

Hadi Khan has opened a new Post Office counter in Berwick.

The role is a far cry from his previous job as a management consultant in London, but he is relishing the new challenge following in the footsteps of his father, Wasim, who runs similar operations over the border.

“I couldn’t have a better mentor than my dad,” said Hadi. “He’s been doing this for decades so he knows how to make things work, look after customers and tackle any problems. I trust him 100 per cent.

“I’m also using some of the business skills and knowledge from my previous job. Post Offices are so important to towns nowadays. We can handle financial transactions and process cheques which is handy for people at a time when banks are closing branches.”

Hadi and his family are now living above the shop.

He added: “It’s good to be close at hand, especially in the early days of the business. I can help customers quickly if they need something.”