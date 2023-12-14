The opening hours for the front counters at three police stations in Northumberland have been extended.

And there is potential for the changes at the Alnwick, Berwick and Hexham stations, which were introduced today (Thursday) to be made permanent if the trial is successful.

A post of the Northumbria Police Facebook page included the following: ‘For some, knowing we are at the end of the phone is all they need – others prefer to contact us through our online platforms.

‘However, we recognise that some want the opportunity to speak to us face-to-face.

Alnwick Police Station.

‘As a result, for a trial period, we will be extending the opening times of the front offices at our rural stations.

‘From December 14, the opening hours of our front counters at Alnwick, Berwick and Hexham stations will extend from 10am-2pm to 9am-5pm Monday to Friday.