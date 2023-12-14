Opening hours of front counters at Alnwick, Berwick and Hexham police stations have been extended
And there is potential for the changes at the Alnwick, Berwick and Hexham stations, which were introduced today (Thursday) to be made permanent if the trial is successful.
A post of the Northumbria Police Facebook page included the following: ‘For some, knowing we are at the end of the phone is all they need – others prefer to contact us through our online platforms.
‘However, we recognise that some want the opportunity to speak to us face-to-face.
‘As a result, for a trial period, we will be extending the opening times of the front offices at our rural stations.
‘From December 14, the opening hours of our front counters at Alnwick, Berwick and Hexham stations will extend from 10am-2pm to 9am-5pm Monday to Friday.
‘We will monitor the response and our hope is that we may be able to make these changes permanent if they are well used’.