News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Opening hours of front counters at Alnwick, Berwick and Hexham police stations have been extended

The opening hours for the front counters at three police stations in Northumberland have been extended.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 14th Dec 2023, 15:16 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 15:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

And there is potential for the changes at the Alnwick, Berwick and Hexham stations, which were introduced today (Thursday) to be made permanent if the trial is successful.

A post of the Northumbria Police Facebook page included the following: ‘For some, knowing we are at the end of the phone is all they need – others prefer to contact us through our online platforms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘However, we recognise that some want the opportunity to speak to us face-to-face.

Most Popular
Alnwick Police Station.Alnwick Police Station.
Alnwick Police Station.

‘As a result, for a trial period, we will be extending the opening times of the front offices at our rural stations.

‘From December 14, the opening hours of our front counters at Alnwick, Berwick and Hexham stations will extend from 10am-2pm to 9am-5pm Monday to Friday.

‘We will monitor the response and our hope is that we may be able to make these changes permanent if they are well used’.

Related topics:AlnwickBerwickNorthumberlandNorthumbria PoliceFacebook