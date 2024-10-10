Opening dates for B&M and Mountain Warehouse announced at Alnwick retail park
The two stores have new-build units at the Willowburn Retail Park on the southern outskirts of the town.
They have been in the works since 2023 after Northumberland Estates had their application to deliver 35,000 sq ft of retail space on land facing M&S and The Northumbrian Food Hall given the green light by planners.
B&M is the largest of the two, with a 25,000 sq ft unit on land facing M&S and The Northumbrian Food Hall for the main homeware store and garden centre, while Mountain Warehouse occupies a neighbouring 5,000 sq ft unit.
Northumberland Estates have now handed both buildings over to their occupiers and the internal fit out on B&M and Mountain warehouse has begun.
B&M’s fit-out contractors are working towards a pre-Christmas opening on November 28 and Mountain Warehouse is scheduled to open on Saturday.
Another 5,000 sq ft unit is also under construction next to Mountain Warehouse but an occupier has not been officially named.
The two new stores make up the retail park’s second phase of development. B&M started its construction last autumn but the scheme has been slightly delayed.
The development of Willowburn Retail Park has been key in attracting new companies to the area, including M&S and Starbucks, as well as providing an expansion opportunity for established local butchers, Turnbull’s.
Anthony Cape, senior asset manager at Northumberland Estates, previously said: "Willowburn Retail Park includes a mix of retailers and food operators providing a strong offering for the local community.
"Its expansion, attracting new businesses to the area, will create new jobs and further establish the area as a thriving trade, retail, and leisure destination.”
Northumberland County Council senior planning officer Tony Lowe also previously stated that after an assessment by an independent retail consultant, it was accepted that the retail development would probably see a net increase in retail jobs in the town by virtue of a degree of trade 'claw back' from other places and that the development would probably widen the range and choice of goods offered in the town.
