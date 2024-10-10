Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

B&M and Mountain Warehouse have announced their opening dates in Alnwick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two stores have new-build units at the Willowburn Retail Park on the southern outskirts of the town.

They have been in the works since 2023 after Northumberland Estates had their application to deliver 35,000 sq ft of retail space on land facing M&S and The Northumbrian Food Hall given the green light by planners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

B&M is the largest of the two, with a 25,000 sq ft unit on land facing M&S and The Northumbrian Food Hall for the main homeware store and garden centre, while Mountain Warehouse occupies a neighbouring 5,000 sq ft unit.

Construction of the new Mountain Warehouse unit in Alnwick.

Northumberland Estates have now handed both buildings over to their occupiers and the internal fit out on B&M and Mountain warehouse has begun.

B&M’s fit-out contractors are working towards a pre-Christmas opening on November 28 and Mountain Warehouse is scheduled to open on Saturday.

Another 5,000 sq ft unit is also under construction next to Mountain Warehouse but an occupier has not been officially named.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two new stores make up the retail park’s second phase of development. B&M started its construction last autumn but the scheme has been slightly delayed.

The new B&M unit under construction.

The development of Willowburn Retail Park has been key in attracting new companies to the area, including M&S and Starbucks, as well as providing an expansion opportunity for established local butchers, Turnbull’s.

Anthony Cape, senior asset manager at Northumberland Estates, previously said: "Willowburn Retail Park includes a mix of retailers and food operators providing a strong offering for the local community.

"Its expansion, attracting new businesses to the area, will create new jobs and further establish the area as a thriving trade, retail, and leisure destination.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumberland County Council senior planning officer Tony Lowe also previously stated that after an assessment by an independent retail consultant, it was accepted that the retail development would probably see a net increase in retail jobs in the town by virtue of a degree of trade 'claw back' from other places and that the development would probably widen the range and choice of goods offered in the town.