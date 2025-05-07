Opening date revealed for new B&M store in Berwick that was previously a Homebase outlet

By Andrew Coulson
Published 7th May 2025, 10:39 BST
Discount retailer B&M has confirmed the opening date for its new store in the Berwick area.

It has taken possession of a former Homebase outlet on Tweedbank Retail Park and following a comprehensive refurbishment programme, it will officially open the doors of the new store at 8am on Friday, May 30. It will create 14 new jobs for local people.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries for the best possible price – including a range of food, drink and pet food.

There will also be a selection of quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts and plenty more to explore.

The new B&M will replace Homebase at Tweedbank Retail Park. (Photo: Kimberley Powell)The new B&M will replace Homebase at Tweedbank Retail Park. (Photo: Kimberley Powell)
The new B&M will replace Homebase at Tweedbank Retail Park. (Photo: Kimberley Powell)

It will also boast its own 9,541sq ft garden centre, selling hundreds of plant varieties garden essentials.

The new B&M will become the home store’s second location in Berwick, adding to its existing shop on Castlegate in the town centre.

The store manager from B&M said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people and we hope that customers are going to be delighted with their new store.”

The colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work it does for the local community. They chose the team from Berwick Community Trust to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.

Homebase collapsed into administration in November 2024. Although a number of stores were saved and turned into The Range, Berwick was not amongst these and the town’s Homebase store closed in February.

