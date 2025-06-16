The opening date for a restaurant that will offer award-winning modern Indian cuisine in Morpeth has been revealed.

Last year, Le Raaj reached an agreement with the owner of Elm House to move into the building. This will add to the restaurants run by the family-owned business in Chester-le-Street and Sedgefield.

And this week, the finishing touches are being sorted for the new Savoy by Le Raaj ahead of opening to the public this Sunday (June 22).

People will be able to book a table from 6pm onwards on Sunday at https://savoybyleraaj.co.uk from Saturday.

Rez and Coun Rachael Hogg, Mayor of Morpeth, outside Savoy by Le Raaj.

The opening hours will then be seven days a week. Monday to Thursday will be noon to 2pm then 5pm to closing and Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be all day opening (noon to closing). Lunchtime offers from £15 will be available each day.

Rez from Le Raaj said: “It’s all looking fantastic and we can’t wait to welcome Morpeth residents and people from further afield to Savoy by Le Raaj.

“It’s been great to have Morpeth Mayor Rachael Hogg and others come along to see how the preparations are going and to wish us all the best.”

He added that the restaurant will be adding a takeaway service in due course and it is looking to link-up with a local charity.

Coun Hogg said: “The restaurant is classy and elegant with a unique menu, a roof terrace and seating both upstairs and downstairs. They have a brand-new custom-built open kitchen with a very fancy clay oven.

“I think it's wonderful that businesses are choosing Morpeth as a town to invest in and we’re very grateful that Le Raaj chose us.”