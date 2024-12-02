The Northumberland Line will launch its first passenger services later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teams have been working tirelessly in challenging conditions and tackling complex engineering challenges so that for the first time in more than 60 years, the public can start using the railway line again.

A number of train drivers and conductors have had intensive training and hundreds of test journeys have been carried out along the 18-mile stretch of new and upgraded line connecting south east Northumberland to Newcastle city centre to ensure services are safe, regular and reliable from day one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To meet the commitment to run trains this year, Ashington and Seaton Delaval Stations will open initially – with the first passenger services being launched on Sunday, December 15.

A train carrying out testing at Ashington Station.

Newsham Station will open early in the New Year, with the remaining three stations at Bedlington, Blyth Bebside and Northumberland Park scheduled to open later in 2025.

Tickets are expected to go on sale the week before launch at www.northernrailway.co.uk

Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “Speaking on behalf of the Northumberland Line partnership, we’re absolutely delighted to be in a position where we can start the service this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Northumberland Line is a truly groundbreaking project of national importance that has been talked about almost since the line was closed for passengers over 60 years ago.

"Despite the enormity of the job, we have been determined to re-open the line for passengers – and that is what we have done.

“It has been a hugely difficult project to transform the line, bridges, car parks and infrastructure into what we see today with countless and very significant engineering challenges.

“But it’s entirely down to the hard work and dedication of all the people and organisations working on this hugely ambitious and complex scheme that we’re now just days away from opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m extremely grateful for the patience of local residents and to all the partners for getting the line open.”

The £298.5million Northumberland Line project involves a number of key partners including the county Council, the Department for Transport, Network Rail and Northern Trains.

Jason Hamilton, route director for Network Rail’s North and East route, said: “We’re excited to be so close to launching passenger services on the Northumberland Line after more than 60 years. Our teams have worked hard and we’re now ready to deliver a reliable service that will transform travel for local communities.

“Working in partnership with key stakeholders, this new link will be a huge boost for the area. We can’t wait to see the first passengers board this new chapter in Northumberland’s rail history.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dennis Fancett, chairman of the South East Northumberland Rail Users Group (SENRUG) that has been campaigning for many years for return of the line, said: “We are absolutely delighted to finally hear the date for commencement of service from Ashington and Seaton Delaval.

“People living in these communities will now be able to plan their Christmas and New Year trips by train. Not just to Newcastle and MetroCentre, but also to locations further afield such as York or London by booking through tickets and changing at Newcastle.

“We thank everyone in the stakeholder organisations' project teams for their efforts.”