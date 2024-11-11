Sambuca is back in Morpeth and now that the grand opening date has been revealed, there is a big celebration planned.

There used to be a franchise of the North East restaurant chain located in the Market Place, but it closed. Now, after a few years away from the town, it is returning at 7 Newmarket in what used to be the premises for Primo Piano.

The new Morpeth team recently revealed that the grand opening is November 12 (tomorrow) from 4pm and to mark it, there is a voucher prize and an opening day special.

The man heading up the team, Dani, has worked at a few of the Sambuca restaurants over the last 10 years.

He said: “We are all very excited to be part of this community and we look forward to welcoming people from Morpeth and beyond to enjoy what we have to offer.

“There has been a lot of work done over the last month or so to refurbish the premises and this includes our exciting new additions – the Sunday carvery and dessert sections – as well as a fresh coat of paint and changing the whole kitchen.

“We have a lot of great offers. For example, cocktail lovers will be delighted with our two for £10 on cocktails offer.”

For more information about the grand opening and what it has to offer, go to the Sambuca Morpeth Facebook page.

This is another positive announcement for Morpeth’s dining sector following the one in September that Le Raaj will provide award-winning modern Indian cuisine at Elm House in Wellway, with an opening date to be announced in due course.