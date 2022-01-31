Opening date for new Berwick leisure centre revealed

Phase one of Berwick's new sports and leisure centre will open its doors to the public on Tuesday, February 8.

From Tuesday, February 8, people will be able to get active in the new swimming pools, relax in the spa or exercise in the gym and fitness studios.

There is also a café, a children’s soft play area, an indoor bowling green and a sensory room for those who are less able.

They form phase one of the project to build a new centre, funded by Northumberland County Council and run by Active Northumberland. It is located on the site of the current leisure centre in Tweedmouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the fitness studios will be used as a dedicated spinning studio with Technogym bikes.

Coun Jeff Watson, the county council’s cabinet member for healthy lives, said: “This is a really exciting time for the town and what I would like to say to the residents of Berwick and beyond is that it is your centre, so please try and use it if you can.

“Whatever your age or fitness level, the new centre offers something for everyone – with lots of opportunities for fun, for fitness and relaxation.

“I would also like to pay tribute to everyone involved in this project for working so hard, despite the setback of the pandemic, to ensure the centre was built and up and running in record time. It’s been an enormous achievement and a fantastic team effort.”

One of the fitness studios will be used as a dedicated spinning studio with Technogym bikes, while the other two will be used for fitness classes, yoga and Pilates.

The pool hall area includes race slides and aqua play.

In the pool hall there is a five-lane, 25m swimming pool, a learner pool with an adjustable floor and a leisure area that includes race slides and aqua play.

For those wanting a bit of rest and relaxation, there is a new spa facility which contains a sauna, steam room, salt room, experience showers and spa pool.

The second phase of the work to the centre will see the creation of a new four-court sports hall. This is expected to be complete by September.

During the construction of phase two, centre users will still be able to access the current sports hall. The full project is set to be completed by March 2023.

Equipment in Berwick's new sports and leisure centre.