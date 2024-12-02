HospiceCare North Northumberland has revealed that it has a new name and opening date for its second retail store in Berwick.

Its new Flagship store at 59 Marygate will be called ‘Tweed & Threads’. It will be opened at 10am on Wednesday, December 11 – there will be an official opening carried out by a local Berwick family it has supported who have kindly offered to ‘cut the ribbon’.

Tweed & Threads will specialise in ladies and men’s clothing and accessories, differing from its existing stores in Berwick, Wooler and Amble that offer more traditional charity store items such as bric-a-brac and children’s toys.

The existing retail volunteers, staff and local professionals have worked tirelessly over the last few weeks to meet the legal requirements and get the store ready for opening in a very short space of time. The charity has given a special mention to James Durie from VX2 Construction Ltd for his efforts.

A section of the interior of HospiceCare North Northumberland’s new retail store in Berwick.

Mark Peters, retail operations manager for the hospice, is keen to work collaboratively with other local businesses so ahead of the official opening, a dedicated networking event has been planned in-store for Tuesday, December 10.

Local businesses are invited to drop in between 11am and 1pm to preview the new store and meet the team. If you are unable to attend but would like more information, you are invited to call Mark directly on 01289 309997 or email [email protected]

HospiceCare’s existing retail store in Berwick at Hazel Marsden House will continue to trade alongside the new store on Marygate.