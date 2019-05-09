Open day for potential recruits to Craster lifeboat team

Craster RNLI is inviting potential crew members and fund-raisers to join them this weekend to learn more about what it takes to be part of the life-saving team.

A volunteer recruitment day is taking place at the lifeboat station on Saturday (May 11), between 10am and 3pm, in a bid to attract extra volunteers to a diverse range of roles.

Operational volunteers are needed to help crew and launch the lifeboats and volunteers are also needed to help with fund-raising activities.

The charity is hoping to attract people from all walks of life and new recruits don’t need to have sea-going experience to get involved.

Matty Bolam, RNLI lifeboat press officer for Craster, said: "Only 10 per cent of our new recruits come with professional maritime experience, our current lifeboat crew is testament to this as we have a fencer landscaper, a paramedic and domestic appliance repair technician.

"The RNLI provides comprehensive training to turn ordinary people into lifesavers and by volunteering, people will gain some fantastic experience, knowledge and skills. And for those who don’t want to get involved on the lifeboats, there are other support and fund-raising opportunities with the RNLI in Craster."

To qualify as lifeboat crew, volunteers need to be: Aged 17 – 55; living or working in Craster or relatively close; physically fit.

Members of the lifeboat crew and RNLI fund-raising volunteers will be at the lifeboat station during the event to meet people who are interested in volunteering.

Amber French, RNLI volunteering adviser, added: "Everyone is welcome to come along to find out how they can get involved, around 95 per cent of RNLI people are volunteers and find the experience an extremely rewarding one. It’s a great way to make new friends while helping to save lives at sea."

The event is at Craster Lifeboat Station, 2 West End, Craster, NE66 3TS, from 10am to 3pm. For more information on volunteering, contact volunteering@rnli.org.uk or call 01202 663346