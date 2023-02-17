From February 22, the practice will occupy 3,313 square foot premises at Dobbies, Street House Farm, which is double the size of its current Meadowfield Industrial Estate surgery.

At the open day on Friday, February 24 from noon to 4pm, pet owners will be able to meet Alnorthumbria’s practice manager, Hazel Bone, and senior clinical director Amy Cotter, alongside several of their colleagues.

Visitors will be able to take a tour round the new facilities and ask questions. The team will also provide information on first aid for pets and veterinary nurses will teach children how to bandage a teddy bear dog paw.

Alnorthumbria Vets in Ponteland will soon move into a new larger practice within Dobbies. Picture from Google.

In addition, visitors can participate in a range of fun activities, enjoy home-made refreshments and take home a goodie bag.