One vehicle overturns in crash on A189 Spine Road
A three vehicle crash has closed one lane on the A189 Spine Road.
Emergency services were called out just before 9.30am today (Monday, March 21) after the collision on the A189 northbound, just north of the A193 Bebside/Cowpen junction in Blyth.
One vehicle was reported to have overturned, although early reports are there are no serious injuries.
One lane was closed on the A189, resulting in slow moving traffic and delays.
Northumbria Police and ambulance crews were in attendance, as were recovery vehicles and council employees for clean up operations.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 9.20am, we received a report of a collision on the A189, near Blyth. “Emergency services remain at the scene.”