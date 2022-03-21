One vehicle overturns in crash on A189 Spine Road

Emergency services were called out just before 9.30am today (Monday, March 21) after the collision on the A189 northbound, just north of the A193 Bebside/Cowpen junction in Blyth.

One vehicle was reported to have overturned, although early reports are there are no serious injuries.

One lane was closed on the A189, resulting in slow moving traffic and delays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One vehicle has overturned in a three vehicle crash on the A189 north of Cowpen.

Northumbria Police and ambulance crews were in attendance, as were recovery vehicles and council employees for clean up operations.