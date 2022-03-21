One vehicle overturns in crash on A189 Spine Road

A three vehicle crash has closed one lane on the A189 Spine Road.

By David Sedgwick
Monday, 21st March 2022, 12:15 pm
Updated Monday, 21st March 2022, 12:47 pm

Emergency services were called out just before 9.30am today (Monday, March 21) after the collision on the A189 northbound, just north of the A193 Bebside/Cowpen junction in Blyth.

One vehicle was reported to have overturned, although early reports are there are no serious injuries.

One lane was closed on the A189, resulting in slow moving traffic and delays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

One vehicle has overturned in a three vehicle crash on the A189 north of Cowpen.

Northumbria Police and ambulance crews were in attendance, as were recovery vehicles and council employees for clean up operations.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 9.20am, we received a report of a collision on the A189, near Blyth. “Emergency services remain at the scene.”

Northumbria PoliceBlythEmergency services