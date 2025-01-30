One person taken to hospital after collision involving three vehicles in Northumberland
A collision on the A189 in the Ashington area led to one of the people involved being taken to hospital.
Emergency services were called out following the incident, which took place just after 9am today (Thursday).
A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called to a three vehicle road traffic incident on the A189, Ashington, at 9.12am today (Thursday). We dispatched a double-crewed ambulance.
“Two patients were treated and discharged at the scene and one person was taken to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital.”
