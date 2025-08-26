An average of 21% of Northumberland residents relied on a charity for essential support in 2024, according to new data analysis by Ansvar Insurance.

The analysis, based on the Charities Aid Foundation’s (CAF) Local Giving Report 2025 and interactive data map, emphasises the reliance on charities for essential needs-based services – from mental health care and debt advice to medical support.

However, CAF’s National Giving Report 2025 reveals the proportion of people donating has fallen to only 50%, a historic low since data collection began in 2016. Of those who gave, the majority supported national rather than local causes.

Adam Tier, head of underwriting at Ansvar, an expert insurer for the charity and not-for-profit sectors, said: “The data illustrates how vital charity organisations are in Northumberland communities, often addressing gaps left by statutory services, and doing so under financial and operational pressure.

“Our experience of working closely with charities has shown just how essential their services are for many individuals and families.

“The challenge, and opportunity, for donors and policymakers is to help balance the disparity by directing more resources from affluent communities to those facing the highest levels of need.

“Policymakers should be urged to ease the flow of funding from wealthier areas to those with greater needs. Charities must also be supported to build more sustainable and risk-resilient models that can withstand rising demand and operational challenges.

“And for donors, particularly those in wealthier regions, consider a shift in giving towards local and community charities in under-resourced areas where support can make a big difference.”