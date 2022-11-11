First military veteran figures.

For the first time, census respondents in 2021 were asked whether they had previously served in the military and the figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show 15,578 people in Northumberland said they were a veteran at the time of the census – six per cent of residents.

Of them, 11,253 had served in the regular armed forces and 3,524 as reserves.

In England and Wales, 1.9 million people (3.8%) said they had previously served in the regular armed forces, reserve forces, or both, at the time of the census.

Around 37,000 (2%) of them were living in communal establishments – which can include student halls of residence, an armed forces base, hospital or care home – while the vast majority lived in households.

In Northumberland, 235 veterans (​2%) were in communal establishments last year, and 15,343 (98%) were in households.

Across the North East as a whole, five per cent of people who responded to the census were ex-forces.

National statistician Sir Ian Diamond said: “For the first time our data is able to show the scale of our armed forces community, which is vital information to help direct support and services where they are needed most.