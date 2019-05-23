On your marks for HospiceCare at the Druridge Bay 10K

HospiceCare North Northumberland is gearing up for the Druridge Bay 10K on Sunday.

Now in its 13th year, the event has so far raised well over £128,000 for local charities since its inception.

This is the second year it has been organised by HospiceCare.

The event was initially an idea to raise funds as a memorial to cricketer David Griffiths, who collapsed and died of an asthma attack in December 2006 while working at Cheviot Foods in Amble, and proceeds from the run were donated to Asthma UK.

The DB10K is now firmly established in the annual sporting calendar and is an event that people return to each year.

With a total of 500 entrants and places that sell out, it’s proving to be one of the most popular runs in Northumberland.

Over the years, it has attracted all levels of runners from Olympians to fun runners.

The race sees runners compete around the stunning Druridge Bay Country Park, including a memorable section along the gorgeous beach.

This year for the first time sees the introduction of a children’s 2k run prior to the main event.

Emma Arthur, from HospiceCare, said: “To inherit and organise an event such as the DB10K, which is so well loved and supported, is a wonderful gift to the hospice.

“We know from working in partnership over the years with the previous committee the success of this fantastic local event.

“With growing demand for our clinical services which sees us needing to raise in excess of £760,000 this year with just a five per cent contribution from the NHS, opportunities like this are like gold to us and we are all tremendously grateful for this fantastic fund-raising opportunity.”

Places for the run are still open at https://www.sientries.co.uk