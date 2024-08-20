Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The leader of Northumberland County Council has congratulated Morpeth track cyclist Hamish Turnbull who won a silver medal on his debut at the Paris Olympic Games.

The county has a rich pool of elite sporting talent, past and present - and Hamish now adds his name to the list.

Cllr Glen Sanderson said: “On behalf of the county I wish to say how extremely proud and thrilled we all are for Hamish’s incredible success.

“It takes talent, grit, phenomenal commitment and enormous coaching support to reach Olympic level in any sport, so for Hamish to come home with a silver medal, at 25 years of age, and at his first Olympic Games, is an extra special achievement.

Cyclist Hamish Turnbull. Picture: Barrington Coombs/Getty Images

“It’s always fantastic for Northumberland to be represented and mentioned on the world stage. We know how great our county is and for one of our own to reach the pinnacle of sporting achievement is inspirational to so many others.

“The council feels strongly that sport and leisure are key for fitness and health which is why we have invested heavily in new and updated leisure centres across the county - a portfolio that is one of the best in the UK.

“It’s is very exciting to think that someone using one of these may become the next sports star of the future.

“And, while only a small few will become elite athletes, people in Northumberland of all ages are committed to improving their health and wellbeing, whether it's a once-a-week workout or a few lengths in one of our pools.”

During April, May and June 2024 there were 485,000 usages of sports and activity at the council’s ten leisure centres and this figure is expected to rise further on the back of the enthusiasm generated by the Olympic Games.

Gym, fitness classes and swim usage was 145,000 in June and 176,000 in July - showing more people are getting involved in sport and exercise this summer.

Since 2017, Northumberland County Council has invested £72 million to build new centres and revitalise centres across the county, providing state of the art equipment and facilities and classes for all ages.