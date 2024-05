Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The most popular names for babies born in Northumberland have been revealed.

The Office for National Statistics has announced Olivia was the most popular girl's name in Northumberland with 24 babies given the name in 2022.

It held onto the top spot from 2021, when 23 parents chose the name for their baby.

Meanwhile, Harry was the most common boy's name in the area. In total, 28 babies were given the name in Northumberland in 2022.

Olivia and Harry are the most popular baby names in Northumberland. Picture: PA Radar

It was also the first choice in 2021, when 29 parents chose the name for their baby.

James Tucker, head of health analysis at the Office for National Statistics said: "Noah was the most popular name for boys in 2022, for the second year in a row, having replaced Oliver at the top in 2021."

Muhammad was the second most popular boys’ name in 2022, up from fifth place in 2021, while George remained third, Oliver dropped from second to fourth and Leo climbed one place to fifth.

The top four girls' names were unchanged year-on-year, with Olivia followed by Amelia, Isla and Ava, while Lily rose two places from seventh to fifth.

Mr Tucker added: "Theodore, Theo and Freddie are three new entries into the top 10 boys' names in 2022. Isabella is the only new entry into the girls' top 10."

Most popular names for boys, England and Wales:

Noah

Muhammad

George

Oliver

Leo

Arthur

Oscar

Theodore

Theo

Freddie

Most popular names for girls, England and Wales:

Olivia

Amelia

Isla

Ava

Lily

Ivy

Freya

Florence

Isabella