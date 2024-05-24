The restaurant in Berwick town centre was recognised for the support it has provided to the community over many years, such as during the Covid-19 restrictions.

Those also in attendance also included HRH Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, HRH Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, HRH Princess Beatrice and HRH Princess Eugenie.

Oliul said: “Me and my wife Salema were really overwhelmed with the invitation. We will cherish this moment forever.

“It was a very memorable day with HRH William, The Prince of Wales, and other Royals in attendance. We felt humbled and honoured to attend, and the rain certainly didn’t dampen the smiles.

“Proud to be British and proud to be from Berwick!”

1 . The Prince of Wales A highlight of the day for Oliul was getting to meet Prince William. Photo: Courtesy of Oliul Khan Photo Sales