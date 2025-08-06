There has been further recognition for a well-known Berwick restaurant.

This time it is for an individual accolade as Oliul Khan of Magna Tandoori has been named as a finalist for Curry King of the North East in the Prestige Curry Awards 2025.

The award notification states: “Known for his bold flavours and culinary passion, Oliul stands among the region’s finest in this year’s Prestige Curry Awards.”

The restaurant on Bridge Street has received a number of awards and as well as the quality of its food, it has been recognised for the support it has provided to the community over many years – such as during the Covid-19 restrictions.

Oliul Khan of Magna Tandoori.

Oliul said: “I’m incredibly honoured to be named as a finalist. It’s a huge moment for me and a reflection of the passion, hard work and dedication that I’ve put into my work.

“Being recognised among the region’s best is truly humbling.”