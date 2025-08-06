Oliul Khan of Magna Tandoori in Berwick included on the Prestige Curry Awards 2025 shortlist
This time it is for an individual accolade as Oliul Khan of Magna Tandoori has been named as a finalist for Curry King of the North East in the Prestige Curry Awards 2025.
The award notification states: “Known for his bold flavours and culinary passion, Oliul stands among the region’s finest in this year’s Prestige Curry Awards.”
The restaurant on Bridge Street has received a number of awards and as well as the quality of its food, it has been recognised for the support it has provided to the community over many years – such as during the Covid-19 restrictions.
Oliul said: “I’m incredibly honoured to be named as a finalist. It’s a huge moment for me and a reflection of the passion, hard work and dedication that I’ve put into my work.
“Being recognised among the region’s best is truly humbling.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.