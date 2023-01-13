Newton-by-the-Sea Parish Council and Newton Trust are working together to collect the documents about Low and High Newton with the hopes of creating an exhibition, and potentially a booklet.

John Roper, chairman for Newton-by-the-Sea Parish Council, said: “Fewer and fewer local people still live in the area as it has become a holiday destination.

"The parish council thought it would be a good idea to collect peoples memories who have lived here and enhance them in an exhibition.”

Fishing boats on Low Newton beach.

So far, four volunteers have come forward to help with the project and several people have sent in old articles and photos, including an old landlord at The Joiners Arms.

The National Trust have also stepped in to help by offering the square building in Low Newton to be the venue of the exhibition.

To get in touch, contact the parish council.