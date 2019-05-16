Oh baby, what a right Royal coincidence

An Alnwick couple were delivered a double surprise after the birth of their son last week.

Seconds after Louise Eamens gave birth at 2.34pm on Monday, May 6, following a 24-hour labour, dad Graeme Knox received an alert on his phone that said the first child of Royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had also entered the world earlier the very same day.

Beautician Louise, 34, and bookmaker Graeme, 38, who coincidently live in Windsor Gardens, immediately named their son Harrison James.

“Harrison was a name we’d had in mind for months,” said Graeme. “It seemed to fit with Louise’s other two sons, Cameron and Connor.”

But as if the Royals hadn’t stolen their thunder enough, two days later, they announced their baby’s names – Archie Harrison!

“We were just blown over by the coincidences,” said Graeme, who had posted tongue-in-cheek that he was ‘boiling’!

Earlier, on Tuesday evening, he wrote: ‘Myself and Louise would like to introduce Harrison James Knox, sorry royalist, but the most important baby to be born yesterday.”

The couple had nothing but praise for staff at The Northumbria hospital, Cramlington, where Harrison was born, particularly midwives Rebecca and Cheryl.